Russian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial

November 2, 2017 - 18:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chair of the Committee on Cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the Armenian National Assembly, member of the Federal Council of Russia Nikolai Ryzhkov and others from the same committee on Thursday, November 2 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

The guests were accompanied by the co-chair of the Committee on the Armenian-Russian Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Artashes Geghamyan and former lawmaker Volodya Badalyan.

Ryzhkov and the Russian parliamentarians laid flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the holy martyrs with a moment of silence.

Ryzhkov said he learnt about the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 at an early age.

He has also noted that one thing is to hear and read, another thing is to be in Tsitsernakaberd.

“Every delegation arriving in Armenia should come and bow in this sanctuary of the Armenian people,” the Russian lawmaker said.

