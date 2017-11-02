President says Armenia had higher expectations from EAEU membership

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia had bigger expectations from accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), president Serzh Sargsyan said in an exclusive interview with the editor of Business FM Ilya Kopelevich.

"Of course, we had higher expectations. The situation that developed in world economy and in Russia has reduced the anticipated effect of our membership in the Eurasian Union," Sargsyan said.

According to him, however, there is no need to talk about the correctness of Armenia's accession to the EAEU as "the results speak for themselves."

"We made the right choice. First of all, the economic situation has stabilized since 2016. There was little growth , but still. We have registered about 5% GDP growth for the first eight months of 2016, while trade turnover of EAEU member-states and third countries has increased by more than 25%," Sargsyan said.