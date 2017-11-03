Armenian startup creates Triple-E for one-of-a-kind AR experience

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian startup has created the Triple-E AR Platform which enables creating your own AR experience with no special technology skills needed.

The idea was developed in the framework of the startap ideas development program initiated by the Innovative Solution & Technologies Center.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net co-founder Mane Varosyan said the multifunctionality of Triple-E makes it a one-of-a-kind platform throughout the world.

"The tool can be applied in a number of areas, such as advertising, marketing, architecture, design and much more," Varosyan said.

"You can create creative ads and online architectural scale models using it."

According the her, the startup is chiefly working with local marketing firms and is making efforts to enter the international market too.

The platform's app is available for both Android and iOS users.

The project Triple-E was implemented with the Support to SME Development in Armenia (SMEDA) project, co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ’s Private Sector Development in South Caucasus Programme.