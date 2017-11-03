Armenian startup creates Triple-E for one-of-a-kind AR experience
November 3, 2017 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian startup has created the Triple-E AR Platform which enables creating your own AR experience with no special technology skills needed.
The idea was developed in the framework of the startap ideas development program initiated by the Innovative Solution & Technologies Center.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net co-founder Mane Varosyan said the multifunctionality of Triple-E makes it a one-of-a-kind platform throughout the world.
"The tool can be applied in a number of areas, such as advertising, marketing, architecture, design and much more," Varosyan said.
"You can create creative ads and online architectural scale models using it."
According the her, the startup is chiefly working with local marketing firms and is making efforts to enter the international market too.
The platform's app is available for both Android and iOS users.
The project Triple-E was implemented with the Support to SME Development in Armenia (SMEDA) project, co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ’s Private Sector Development in South Caucasus Programme.
Top stories
Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.
An Armenian startup, PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide, in more than 30 languages.
Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu.
Partner news
Latest news
Murdered Armenian soldier's case goes back to Turkish court The case of Turkish soldier of Armenian descent Sevag Balikci will again head to court six year after his murder.
Mkhitaryan, Mata not producing attacking flair for Man United: pundit Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that the Red Devils are missing attacking flair.
590 Armenians get "boarding passes" to Mars 590 people from Armenia have also managed to registered and will see their personal data sent to the Red planet.
CIS trade deal, direct flights in focus of Armenian PM's visit to Tashkent Karapetyan on November 3 participated in the sessions of the council of the heads of the CIS heads of government in Tashkent.