Moscow's Skolkovo business school coming to Armenia
November 3, 2017 - 14:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow School of Management Skolkovo is coming to Armenia.
On November 7, the business school will organize a presentation of its program and a meeting with founding partner, Deputy Chairman of the International Advisory Board of Skolkovo, social investor and entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan.
Vardanyan will share his personal experience with the participants, detail the importance of business education and the way it affects the development of the economy as a whole.
The school has also prepared an interactive presentation for participants about the program and will assign them to solve a business case based on one of Vardanyan's charitable projects.
The Moscow School of Management Skolkovo is one of the leading private business schools in Russia and the CIS. It was founded in 2006 by business community members.
