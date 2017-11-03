CNN Greece unveils Karabakh documentary (video)
November 3, 2017 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - CNN Greece has prepared a 26-minute documentary about Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and the ongoing conflict.
Karabakh, according to the video story, has been living between war and peace for many years now.
In the documentary, the story unfolds through the narratives of young people and journalists, also detailing the HALO Trust’s de-mining efforts.
Frontline soldiers in Martakert, all of them under 20, are central in the film, which also features interviews with Karabakh president Bako Sahakyan, parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan, defense ministers of both Karabakh and Armenia - Levon Mnatsakanyan and Vigen Sargsyan - who reveal some of the aspects of the complex and long-running crisis.
Karabakh was handed over to Azerbaijan by Joseph Stalin’s decision. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, the struggle of the people of Artsakh for independence entered a new stage. Ceasefire agreements were sealed by Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia in 1994-1995 but Azerbaijan has been continuously violating them. The most serious breach of truce occurred on April 2, 2016 when Azerbaijan unleashed a large scale military offensive against Karabakh which left hundreds dead on both sides.
The CNN Greece's crew had arrived in Armenia and Karabakh with the support of the European Friends of Armenia.
