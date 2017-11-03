Iran lashes out at U.S. over 'fake news' accusations
November 3, 2017 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday, November 2 lashed out over U.S. accusations against Iran that the latter had allegedly proposed to finance the Al-Qaeda, IRNA says.
“A record low for the reach of petrodollars: CIA & FDD fake news w/ selective Al-Qaeda docs re: Iran can't whitewash role of U.S. allies in 9/11,” he wrote on his tweeter account.
Zarif made the comment in response to alleged documents released on the Al-Qaeda group.
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has recently released documents claiming that it has obtained them during the assassination of Osama bin Laden, founder of the terrorist group in operations in 2011.
