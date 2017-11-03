President in Delhi: Armenia wants to expand ties with India
November 3, 2017 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is interested in expanding political, economic and humanitarian relations with India, president Serzh Sargsyan said on Friday, November 3 at a meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
Sargsyan said Armenia follows India's stable progress with great satisfaction and witnesses its ever-growing role and reputation in the international arena.
The president said that Armenia is ready to provide favorable conditions to Indian companies. At the same time, Sargsyan drew the Indian side's attention to the free economic zone on the border with Iran which can serve as one more efficient platform for cooperation.
Armenia's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union, he said, will provide India with unrestricted access to that market too.
Also, the sides discussed cooperation in various areas such as jewelry, diamond processing, pharmaceuticals, information technologies, agriculture, food processing industry, tourism, education, science and culture.
At the end of the meeting, the two leaders discussed the situation and challenges facing South Caucasus, including the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Top stories
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Partner news
Latest news
New GIF and photo Facebook Polls coming on iOS, Android and desktop Now the social network is officially launching Facebook Polls with the added options of using photos or GIFs as answers.
Mkhitaryan, Mata not producing attacking flair for Man United: pundit Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that the Red Devils are missing attacking flair.
Scotland Yard reportedly launches probe into Kevin Spacey allegations The man, who has not been identified, told authorities this week that he had approached Spacey in 2008 asking for help with his career.
FSA reportedly assaults major Syrian army stronghold So far, at least two HTS suicide bombings have struck the outskirts of the town while rebel forces have captured the entire rural area.