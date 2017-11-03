President in Delhi: Armenia wants to expand ties with India

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is interested in expanding political, economic and humanitarian relations with India, president Serzh Sargsyan said on Friday, November 3 at a meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Sargsyan said Armenia follows India's stable progress with great satisfaction and witnesses its ever-growing role and reputation in the international arena.

The president said that Armenia is ready to provide favorable conditions to Indian companies. At the same time, Sargsyan drew the Indian side's attention to the free economic zone on the border with Iran which can serve as one more efficient platform for cooperation.

Armenia's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union, he said, will provide India with unrestricted access to that market too.

Also, the sides discussed cooperation in various areas such as jewelry, diamond processing, pharmaceuticals, information technologies, agriculture, food processing industry, tourism, education, science and culture.

At the end of the meeting, the two leaders discussed the situation and challenges facing South Caucasus, including the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.