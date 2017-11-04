Armenian musician's name erased from park signboard in Turkey
PanARMENIAN.Net - The name of Armenian musician Aram Tigran was erased from a signboard that was installed in a Turkish park named after the singer.
Unidentified individuals have painted the signboard to cover Tigran's name, Evrensel reports.
According to the source, a similar incident was registered earlier when not only the name was scraped but also the musician's picture was removed. The name was restored but the picture was not.
Tigran was born in Qamishli in northeastern Syria to a family originally from Diyarbakır, Turkey. After finishing ninth grade, he concentrated his efforts on learning music and playing Oud and by the age of twenty years, he was singing in four languages: Kurdish, Arabic, Syriac and Armenian.
