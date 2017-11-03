CIS trade deal, direct flights in focus of Armenian PM's visit to Tashkent

PanARMENIAN.Net - The CIS free trade agreement,direct flights between Yerevan and Tashkent, as well asthe opening of diplomatic missions were focal during Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan's official visit to Uzbekistan.

Karapetyan on Friday, November 3 participated in the sessions of the council of the heads of the CIS heads of government in Tashkent.

At the meeting, he addressed the free trade zone agreement, noting that the deal creates favorable conditions for the promotion of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation in the CIS.

The prime minister said that Armenia is ready to deepen ties with the member-states, adding thatfurther elimination of trade barriers and the implementation of the free trade agreement provisions will have a positive impact on the economic growth of the states.

The council agreed to hold the next session in Tajikistan in June 2018.

As part of his official visit to Tashkent, the prime minister also met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov to discuss intergovernmental relations, as well as cooperation in the tourism sector.

Particularly, the possibility of launching direct flights between Yerevan and Tashkent and the opening of diplomatic missions were in the limelight of the meeting.