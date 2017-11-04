Travelers increasingly choosing Armenia for leisure
November 4, 2017 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 1 172 402 tourists visited Armenia in the period between January and September 2017, up by 21% year-on-year, the national statistical service revealed.
969 010 travelers took a trip to Armenia in the same period last year.
In the first nine months of 2017, 1 076 052 Armenians left for leisure abroad, up by 19.1% against the previous year.
Top stories
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Yandex and Uber said they will join forces in the six countries to create a new company operating in some 127 cities.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid Located in Giza, Egypt, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Armenian chess teams to face Germany, Romania in Greece Following the first six rounds, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot with eight points overall, the National Olympic Committee reports.
Azerbaijan is most similar to Gambia, blogger Lapshin tells Armenians The country most similar to Azerbaijan is Gambia in Africa, blogger Alexander Lapshin said in a Facebook post.
Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian to perform in Tehran The repertoire includes works by Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy, Pierre Boulez and Martin Israyelian, a contemporary composer from Armenia.