Travelers increasingly choosing Armenia for leisure

November 4, 2017 - 11:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 1 172 402 tourists visited Armenia in the period between January and September 2017, up by 21% year-on-year, the national statistical service revealed.

969 010 travelers took a trip to Armenia in the same period last year.

In the first nine months of 2017, 1 076 052 Armenians left for leisure abroad, up by 19.1% against the previous year.

