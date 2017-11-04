Armenian, Indian traders 'established strong ties in 1st millennium'
November 4, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to a number of sources, Armenian and Indian traders established strong ties back in the first millennium, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan said Friday, November 3 as he met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind.
It's no coincidence, he said, that major Armenian communities were created in various Indian cities beginning from the 16th century and went on to play an active role in the country's social, political, economic and cultural life.
Sargsyan thanked the Indian president and the people of India for the careful attitude towards the Armenian heritage in the South Asian country. He said that he is going to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, adding that Armenian builders too participated in the construction of the magnificent mausoleum.
At the meeting, the sides hailed interstate relations that the two countries enjoy.
When discussing the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Indian president said that Delhi supports the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts.
