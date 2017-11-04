Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian to perform in Tehran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian will perform a recital of classical and romantic pieces at Tehran Universit, Financial Tribune reports.

Slated for November 22, the recital will be held at Avini Hall of the varsity’s Faculty of Fine Arts, according to the website of Tiwall.

The repertoire includes compositions by Polish composer and virtuoso pianist Frederic Chopin (1810-1849); French impressionist composer Claude Debussy (1862-1918); French classical composer and conductor Pierre Boulez (1925-2016); and Martin Israyelian, one of the well-known contemporary classical composers from Armenia.