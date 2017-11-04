Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian to perform in Tehran
November 4, 2017 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian will perform a recital of classical and romantic pieces at Tehran Universit, Financial Tribune reports.
Slated for November 22, the recital will be held at Avini Hall of the varsity’s Faculty of Fine Arts, according to the website of Tiwall.
The repertoire includes compositions by Polish composer and virtuoso pianist Frederic Chopin (1810-1849); French impressionist composer Claude Debussy (1862-1918); French classical composer and conductor Pierre Boulez (1925-2016); and Martin Israyelian, one of the well-known contemporary classical composers from Armenia.
Top stories
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid Located in Giza, Egypt, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Armenian chess teams to face Germany, Romania in Greece Following the first six rounds, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot with eight points overall, the National Olympic Committee reports.
Azerbaijan is most similar to Gambia, blogger Lapshin tells Armenians The country most similar to Azerbaijan is Gambia in Africa, blogger Alexander Lapshin said in a Facebook post.
15,000 pilgrims sent to Iran after clearance from Taftan border A senior Pakistani official says out of 30,000 pilgrims, 15,000 have been sent to Iran for Arbaeen after clearance at Taftan border.