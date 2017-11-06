Armenian Genocide memorial desecrated in France's Vienne

PanARMENIAN.Net - A memorial erected in the French town of Vienne to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was desecrated Saturday, November 4, French media and several Twitter users reported.

The Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) denounced "with the greatest firmness the profanation" and said that "the insulting stains covering the monument constitute a new attack on the human dignity and the memory the victims".

Meanwhile, Vienne County Councilor Erwann Binet was one of the firsts to react on social networks, saying he was "shocked and dismayed".

This new attack comes as France has no legal means to penalize the deniers of Armenian Genocide.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.