Memorial to Armenian viticulturist opens in Odessa
November 6, 2017 - 14:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A memorial paying tribute to Armenian and Soviet scientist Vasiliy Tairov was opened in Odessa to celebrate the 185th birth anniversary of the brilliant viticulturist and winemaker.
The memorial plate was consecrated by Armenian clergymen, AnalitikaUA.net reports.
The event was attended by the head of the Odessa regional council Anatoly Urbansky, deputies of regional and municipal assemblies, the director of the Tairov Institute of Viticulture and Winemaking, as well as representatives of the Armenian diaspora, clergy and the president of the Odessa Armenian community Samvel Tigranyan.
As father Abgar Glchyan said, the author of the memorial is Ashot Manukyan, while Hovnan Manukyan is the sculptor.
Vasiliy Tairov (Vasil Tairyan) is the founder of the first scientific institution engaged in winemaking, which began its activity in 1914. It is Ukraine's national scientific institute of viticulture and winemaking nowadays.
