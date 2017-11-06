Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in a tweet on Sunday, November 5.

"In 2018, Armenia will continue its efforts toward the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of the crime of genocide," Kocharyan said.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

In a separate tweet, the diplomat said that Armenia's foreign policy will be aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the enhancement of military-political component of foreign security.