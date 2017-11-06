// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018

November 6, 2017 - 12:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in a tweet on Sunday, November 5.

"In 2018, Armenia will continue its efforts toward the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of the crime of genocide," Kocharyan said.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

In a separate tweet, the diplomat said that Armenia's foreign policy will be aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the enhancement of military-political component of foreign security.

Azerbaijan's aggression shouldn't be rewarded with U.S. aid: Forbes
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Newly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits Karabakh
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Ross Bagdasarian Sr. - the Armenian genius behind "Alvin and the Chipmunks"
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Armenian Genocide centenary declaration 'of historic importance'
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
Azerbaijan's violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents finally meet on Karabakh
Armenian treasures go on display at rare Iran exhibition
Armenian composer's "lost" concerto to gain momentum in Charlottesville
Chris Bohjalian's 'The Flight Attendant' to get a TV treatment
How to maximize iPhone X battery life with Smart Invert: AppleInsider
For smart invert colors, choose Invert Colors, then select Smart Invert. This is something of an unofficial "dark mode" for iOS.
U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF
"The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation," they said.
Texas shooting: Armenia president extends sympathy to Trump
President Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to his American counterpart Donald Trump over the mass shooting in Texas.
Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for arms purchase
Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for the purchase of defense equipment in 2016, the country's parliamentary report on arms export said.