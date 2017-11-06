Syrian army liberates Armenian Genocide memorial in Deir ez-Zor
November 6, 2017 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide memorial in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate has been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after being occupied by Islamic State forces for several years, Al-Masdar News reports.
Prior to its liberation, the memorial had been badly damaged by various groups, including the Islamic State, the source says.
While no immediate plans have been announced by the Syrian government to fix the memorial, its restoration will likely happen during the reconstruction of Deir ez-Zor.
Pictures of the memorial released by the Syrian army reveal the extent of damage that the conflict has caused over the years.
The memorial complex served as church, museum, monument, archive centre and exhibition. It was under the direct administration of the Armenian Prelacy, Diocese of Aleppo. Every year, on 24 April, tens of thousands of Armenian pilgrims from all over the world visited the Der Zor complex to commemorate the genocide victims, with the presence of their religious leaders.
On September 21, 2014, the memorial complex was blown up, reportedly by IS members.
Top stories
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
How to maximize iPhone X battery life with Smart Invert: AppleInsider For smart invert colors, choose Invert Colors, then select Smart Invert. This is something of an unofficial "dark mode" for iOS.
U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF “The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation," they said.
Texas shooting: Armenia president extends sympathy to Trump President Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to his American counterpart Donald Trump over the mass shooting in Texas.
Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for arms purchase Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for the purchase of defense equipment in 2016, the country's parliamentary report on arms export said.