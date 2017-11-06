Night's Watch coming back for 'Game Of Thrones' season 8
November 6, 2017 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite a fiery end to the 'Game of Thrones' season seven finale, the Night's Watch will definitely appear in season eight, Esquire reveals.
Ben Crompton – who plays Lord Commander Eddison Tollett, aka Dolorous Edd, in the HBO saga – has confirmed he is returning for the show's eighth and final season, and also revealed he was at the recent season eight script read-through with Kit Harington.
"Eastwatch has been penetrated, that's the one by the sea, so Eastwatch is broken," Crompton told Chronicle Live.
"Edd is manning Castle Black."
The fate of the Night's Watch was thrown into question when Daenerys' former dragon Viserion and the White Walkers brought down the Wall with blue fire in that epic season seven close.
Nonetheless, it's thought there will be some survivors at Eastwatch too, since fan favourites Tormund and Beric Dondarrion were on the scene when the Wall fell, and better things are expected from the oft-resurrected Beric...
Given Crompton's comments, it can be assumed that Jon Snow's old crew will feature in the final season in some capacity, whether that be venturing to battle the White Walkers back at Winterfell, or fighting the crew valiantly and solo further North.
Photo. HBO
