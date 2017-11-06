Billionaire Saudi prince with Armenian roots among the arrested: report
November 6, 2017 - 15:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, a prominent member of the country's royal family and a wealthy investor, has been swept up in connection with a wide-ranging anti-corruption initiative, according to reports.
Alwaleed's grandmother was Munaiyir, whose family escaped the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923. She was presented to Ibn Saud in 1921, when they were 12 and 45 years old, respectively.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman removed a host of prominent officials in a sweeping crackdown, in which dozens of princes and former ministers were detained. News outlets, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya and The Wall Street Journal, reported Bin Talal was among those arrested. CNBC could not immediately confirm Bin Talal's status.
In addition to Bin Talal, former Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf was also detained and under investigation, Reuters reported, citing a senior Saudi official, CNBC says.
If verified, the arrest of Bin Talal would represent a jarring turn of events as the prince has cultivated an image as the de-facto public face of Saudi finance. It would also be the most dramatic chapter in the evolving narrative of Bin Salman, who has steadily consolidated his authority since his elevation to Defense Minister in early 2015.
Considered one of the most prominent members of the Saudi royal family, Bin Talal has been the subject of numerous profiles in U.S. and international publications.
Top stories
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Partner news
Latest news
How to maximize iPhone X battery life with Smart Invert: AppleInsider For smart invert colors, choose Invert Colors, then select Smart Invert. This is something of an unofficial "dark mode" for iOS.
U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF “The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation," they said.
Texas shooting: Armenia president extends sympathy to Trump President Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to his American counterpart Donald Trump over the mass shooting in Texas.
Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for arms purchase Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for the purchase of defense equipment in 2016, the country's parliamentary report on arms export said.