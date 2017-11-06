Armenian Catholicos: Syria church should be restored with joint efforts

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Holy Martyrs Church must be restored through joint efforts, Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has said, according to Kantsasar newspaper.

The Armenian Genocide memorial in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate has been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after being occupied by Islamic State forces for several years.Prior to its liberation, the memorial had been badly damaged by various groups, including the Islamic State.

"It was with excitement and pain that I saw the pictures of the Armenian church and the complex in Deir ez-Zor: it was destroyed and deserted," he said.

"Throughout the history, we have restored what our enemies have ruined. We must reconstruct Deir ez-Zor too with joint efforts and commitment."