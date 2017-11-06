U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF
November 6, 2017 - 18:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Coalition has sent a large number of armored vehicles to the Deir ez-Zor Governorate in order to aid the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their ongoing operation, Sputnik Turkiye reported on Monday, November 6, according to Al-Masdar News.
“The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation, including missiles, infra-red guidance missiles, machine guns, mine throwers, Kalashnikov assault rifles and other ammunition,” the SDF source told Sputnik Turkiye on condition of anonymity.
The Kurdish-led forces were able to seize a large portion of territory along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River Monday, following a fierce battle with the Islamic State (ISIS).
“We are advancing, our forces need to operate in the areas of combat and we do need armored vehicles. We have lost many fighters who were killed in mortar shelling by Daesh terrorists because they did not have armor protection,” a SDF source explained to Sputnik.
Photo. AFP/DELIL SOULEIMAN
Top stories
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Partner news
Latest news
How to maximize iPhone X battery life with Smart Invert: AppleInsider For smart invert colors, choose Invert Colors, then select Smart Invert. This is something of an unofficial "dark mode" for iOS.
Armenian Catholicos: Syria church should be restored with joint efforts "It was with excitement pain that I saw the pictures of the Armenian church in Deir ez-Zor: it was destroyed and deserted," he said.
France committed to reaching lasting settlement for Karabakh: Macron Macron said that "the Middle East still lives in an atmosphere of violence and tyranny even 100 years after the Armenian Genocide."
Texas shooting: Armenia president extends sympathy to Trump President Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to his American counterpart Donald Trump over the mass shooting in Texas.