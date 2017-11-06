U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Coalition has sent a large number of armored vehicles to the Deir ez-Zor Governorate in order to aid the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their ongoing operation, Sputnik Turkiye reported on Monday, November 6, according to Al-Masdar News.

“The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation, including missiles, infra-red guidance missiles, machine guns, mine throwers, Kalashnikov assault rifles and other ammunition,” the SDF source told Sputnik Turkiye on condition of anonymity.

The Kurdish-led forces were able to seize a large portion of territory along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River Monday, following a fierce battle with the Islamic State (ISIS).

“We are advancing, our forces need to operate in the areas of combat and we do need armored vehicles. We have lost many fighters who were killed in mortar shelling by Daesh terrorists because they did not have armor protection,” a SDF source explained to Sputnik.