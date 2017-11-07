Artsakh president, Diaspora Armenians talk business projects

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan received Russian businessmen of Armenian origin Samvel Sarkisyan, Ararat Tavdyan, Grigory Gasparyan to discuss issues related to realizing various programs in Artsakh.

Sahakyan stressed the importance of contribution of the Diaspora to making Artsakh a prosperous country, highlighting the role Diaspora-based businessmen in the formation of a modern business culture in the republic.