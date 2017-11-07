Armenian, Turkish, Serbian sappers may help demine Syria
November 7, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Military sappers from Armenia, Serbia and China can join the demining activities in Syria, deputy Russian defense minister, Lieutenant-General Alexander Fomin said, according to Gazeta.ru.
"We have held consultations with representatives of defense departments from Iran, Egypt, Serbia, Armenia, Turkey and the UAE. Yerevan and Belgrade have already confirmed readiness to send engineering units to Syria, and Chinese sappers may join them," he said.
According to Fomin, Armenia, Abkhazia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China and Serbia were involved in providing humanitarian assistance to Syria: Those countries sent more than 1,300 tons of humanitarian supplies for Syrian citizens.
Armenia has earlier expressed readiness to participate in activities aimed at demining the territory of Syria.
