// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia smartphone production down by 68%

Armenia smartphone production down by 68%
November 7, 2017 - 14:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The production of smartphones has declined by 68,4% in the first nine months of 2017 against the same period last year, the National Statistical Service reports.

1045 handsets were devised last year, while only 330 smartphones were produced in January-September 2017.

Manufacture of tablets has also dropped in the country - about 96%, namely - down from last year's 1585 to 55 this year.

Also, fewer computers were built in the reporting period. 457 units instead of the 714 devices, produced in January-September last year.

 Top stories
Armenia betters business regulations but ranks lower than last yearArmenia betters business regulations but ranks lower than last year
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Armenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soonArmenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soon
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
Production of optical devices grows sixfold in ArmeniaProduction of optical devices grows sixfold in Armenia
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Uber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countriesUber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countries
Yandex and Uber said they will join forces in the six countries to create a new company operating in some 127 cities.
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Armenian PM predicts 5000 IT jobs “in the near future”
Georgia's debt to Armenia stands at $11 million: finance ministry
IDeA Foundation pledges to attract $1.3 bn investments into Armenia
Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Archive for November 7, 2017
Other news in this section
  Related sections
IT & Technology
 Latest news
New souvenir sheet celebrates Ivan Aivazovsky's brilliance The postage stamps with nominal values of MAD 170, 220, 230, 380 and 450 depict five paintings by the world famous painter.
Syria reportedly signs historic Paris climate accord Syria signed the Paris Agreement during the United Nations’ COP23 climate change conference that is held in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17.
Mogul with Armenian roots loses $2 billion after Saudi purge Alwaleed's grandmother was Munaiyir, whose family escaped the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
Armenian grandmasters win individual medals at European Championship Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was named the best player at Board 1 of the European Championship, based on individual results.