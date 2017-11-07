Armenia smartphone production down by 68%

PanARMENIAN.Net - The production of smartphones has declined by 68,4% in the first nine months of 2017 against the same period last year, the National Statistical Service reports.

1045 handsets were devised last year, while only 330 smartphones were produced in January-September 2017.

Manufacture of tablets has also dropped in the country - about 96%, namely - down from last year's 1585 to 55 this year.

Also, fewer computers were built in the reporting period. 457 units instead of the 714 devices, produced in January-September last year.