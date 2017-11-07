Syrian army launches fresh attack on jihadist pocket in Golan Heights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a fresh attack in the Golan Heights last night, targeting the Beit Jinn pocket that is under Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s control, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by elite forces, the Syrian Army began the assault by firing several surface-to-ground missiles towards the pocket, while attack choppers repeatedly struck the jihadist positions at the farms north of Beit Jinn.

According to a military source in the Golan Heights, the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels have been clashing at several axes inside the Beit Jinn pocket for several hours.

The military source added that the Syrian Army is expected to announce a big advance in the Beit Jinn pocket later on Tuesday, November 7.

Jihadist rebels have begun calling out for help to nearby militants, as they are struggling to hold their ground.