Moscow exhibit to honor prominent Armenian sculptor Ara Harutyunyan
November 7, 2017 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The State Central Museum of Contemporary History of Russia in Moscow will host an exhibition of works by the People's Artist of the Armenian SSR, author of theMother Armenia monument Ara Harutyunyan in the framework of the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia.
Titled "Sun in Stone", the exhibition will feature more than 70 works belonging to the artist's family and private collectors, as well as archival materials and personal items, Rusarminfo reports.
According to the granddaughter of Harutyunyan, Liana Akhinova, representatives of the Armenian and Russian culture ministries, as well as members of the artist's family will attend the opening of the event.
The exhibit will run from November 17 through November 24.
Harutyunyan is the author of more than 40 sites, monuments and architectural sculptures in Armenia and abroad. Among them are such iconic works as the Sardarapat Memorial, the relief of Sundukyan State Academic Theatre, the portal of Erebuni Museum, the obelisk dedicated to the soldiers of the 89th Taman Division, the monument to the head of French anti-fascist resistance movement Missak Manouchian and many others.
Top stories
A source close to the production said that the move is legally necessary first step toward Spacey’s eventual termination.
Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.
Hamalbashyan is inspired by things that weigh on his mind, whether it’s his diabetic grandmother or international affairs.
De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Partner news
Latest news
New souvenir sheet celebrates Ivan Aivazovsky's brilliance The postage stamps with nominal values of MAD 170, 220, 230, 380 and 450 depict five paintings by the world famous painter.
Syria reportedly signs historic Paris climate accord Syria signed the Paris Agreement during the United Nations’ COP23 climate change conference that is held in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17.
Mogul with Armenian roots loses $2 billion after Saudi purge Alwaleed's grandmother was Munaiyir, whose family escaped the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
Armenian grandmasters win individual medals at European Championship Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was named the best player at Board 1 of the European Championship, based on individual results.