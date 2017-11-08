Armenia foreign minister visits Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian visited Yad Vashem to lay flowers at the memorial in Israel and pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

After touring the Holocaust Museum, the Armenian foreign policy chief left a note in the guest book.

"The most important lessons that Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and Tsitsernakaberd (the Armenian Genocide memorial - Ed.) in Yerevan tell us is that new genocides, crimes against humanities can be prevented only through the joint efforts of the international community," Nalbandian wrote.

"It is the moral obligation of Armenians and Jews, who have survived the horrors of genocide, to stand at the forefront of these efforts."

During his official visit to Israel, Nalbandian met with a number of top officials, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.