// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian Genocide denier barred form Belgium hospital board

Armenian Genocide denier barred form Belgium hospital board
November 8, 2017 - 12:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sevket Temiz, a Socialist member of the parliament of the Brussels-Capital Region since 2014, has been barred from the board of a university hospital in the Belgian capital because he denies the Armenian Genocide, Turkish media publications reveal.

Temiz, 47, was nominated by his party to join the board of Brugmann University Hospital ahead of an election to the post.

A Belgium-based group against genocide crimes sent a letter to Brussels Mayor Philip Close demanding that Temiz unconditionally accept that the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Turkey was Genocide.

The hospital's board of doctors has also announced that it will protest Temiz’s candidacy if he fails to accept the historical truth.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

Related links:
Anadolu Agency. Belgium: Turkish-origin deputy barred from medical body
 Top stories
Two U.S. states left to recognize Armenian GenocideTwo U.S. states left to recognize Armenian Genocide
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression shouldn't be rewarded with U.S. aid: ForbesAzerbaijan's aggression shouldn't be rewarded with U.S. aid: Forbes
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
Newly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits KarabakhNewly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits Karabakh
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents finally meet on Karabakh
Armenian treasures go on display at rare Iran exhibition
Armenian composer's "lost" concerto to gain momentum in Charlottesville
Chris Bohjalian's 'The Flight Attendant' to get a TV treatment
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Syrian Air Force strikes rebels in retaliation for Damascus shelling The heavy aerial bombardment comes in retaliation for shelling the Syrian capital with barrages of mortars and rockets yesterday afternoon.
Armenia one of most popular tourist destinations among Russians Interest in Armenia has doubled lately, as Armenia was the sixth country in 2016 in terms of airticket bookings by Russians.
Top Spanish court annuls Catalan declaration of independence Spain’s Constitutional Court officially annulled the Catalan parliament’s Oct. 27 unilateral declaration of independence.
Karabakh conflict to be discussed at OSCE Council session in Vienna The Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be discussed in Vienna at a session of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers on December 7-8.