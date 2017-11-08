Armenia among most affordable holiday destinations from UAE
November 8, 2017 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UAE will observe Martyr's Day on November 30, while National Day will be observed on December 2, according to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department of the Government of Dubai.
Traditionally, the UAE government gives a one-day holiday for Martyr's Day, and a two-day break for National Day. Should the trend continue, residents will enjoy a four-day holiday in the country.
Khaleej Times thus offers several holiday destinations that provide entertainment, leisure or mountain views at affordable prices.
"If you like history and would want to delve into ancient monasteries, you can take a short four-day trip to Armenia," the publication says.
"Take a guided tour of the History Museum of Armenia to check collections illustrating the centuries-old history of the Armenian nation."
Also among the paper's recommendations are Sri Lanka, Musandam, Oman, the Maldives, Georgia and Azerbaijan.
