Armenia trade turnover grows 12.5% in January-September
November 9, 2017 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Trade turnover in Armenia grew 12.5% in the first nine months of 2017 against the same period last year.
It stood at AMD1.79 trillion in the reporting period, up from last year's AMD1.56 trillion.
Yerevan accounts for the major part of the turnover - 73%, namely. Kotayk province is the second with 4.9%, closely followed by Shirak province with 4.2%.
The province of Vayots Dzor has the lowest turnover rate at just 0.6%.
