// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia trade turnover grows 12.5% in January-September

Armenia trade turnover grows 12.5% in January-September
November 9, 2017 - 12:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Trade turnover in Armenia grew 12.5% in the first nine months of 2017 against the same period last year.

It stood at AMD1.79 trillion in the reporting period, up from last year's AMD1.56 trillion.

Yerevan accounts for the major part of the turnover - 73%, namely. Kotayk province is the second with 4.9%, closely followed by Shirak province with 4.2%.

The province of Vayots Dzor has the lowest turnover rate at just 0.6%.

 Top stories
Serj Tankian urges Armenia 'to stay free and clear' of MonsantoSerj Tankian urges Armenia 'to stay free and clear' of Monsanto
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Armenia betters business regulations but ranks lower than last yearArmenia betters business regulations but ranks lower than last year
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Armenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soonArmenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soon
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
Production of optical devices grows sixfold in ArmeniaProduction of optical devices grows sixfold in Armenia
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Armenian PM predicts 5000 IT jobs “in the near future”
Georgia's debt to Armenia stands at $11 million: finance ministry
IDeA Foundation pledges to attract $1.3 bn investments into Armenia
Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkish-Armenian lawmaker speaks out on religion-based education Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan has criticized the latest changes in the educational system of the Muslim nation.
Armenia's festival of beards gets a new 2018 date Director of Areni Fest Foundation Nune Manukyan had earlier told PanARMENIAN.net, that the date may slightly be changed.
Armenians to get Danish visa 'significantly easier' - official The government approved a proposal to sign an agreement on facilitating the issuance of visas between Armenia and Denmark
Scientist grow fresh skin to transplant and save kid's life In a genetic experiment never tried before, scientists grew an entire body's worth of skin to transplant and save the life a young boy.