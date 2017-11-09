Kevin Spacey’s role in "All the Money in the World" to be recast

PanARMENIAN.Net - Six weeks before "All the Money in the World" is set to hit theaters, director Ridley Scott, along with production company Imperative Entertainment, has made the shocking and unprecedented decision to recast Kevin Spacey’s role with Christopher Plummer, EW reports.

With Spacey facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, the Oscar winner will step into the role of J. Paul Getty. Reshoots are expected to begin soon with the plan to keep the film’s current release date of Dec. 22.

In "All the Money in the World", Spacey had starred as Getty, who at one point was the world’s richest man. Scott’s film tells the story of the infamous kidnapping of Getty’s grandson and the billionaire’s reluctance to pay the ransom. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star in the film, which was recently pulled from the upcoming AFI Fest due to the controversy surrounding Spacey.

It’s been just over a week since Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that a then-26-year-old Kevin Spacey made sexual advances towards Rapp when he was 14 years old. The House of Cards star issued a public apology, though he said he didn’t remember the incident. He also used the statement to come out as gay. Further allegations have emerged, including a report from CNN with eight people who currently work or previously worked on House of Cards saying the actor created a “toxic” work environment through sexual harassment and “predatory” behavior, and earlier Wednesday former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh accused the actor of putting his hand down her then-18-year-old son’s pants in 2016.

Last Friday, Netflix officially parted ways with Spacey, announcing that if "House of Cards" continues, it will be without him. The streaming service also shelved his already completed Gore Vidal biopic.