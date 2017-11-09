Armenians to get Danish visa 'significantly easier' - official
November 9, 2017 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, November 9 approved a proposal to sign an agreement on facilitating the issuance of visas between Armenia and Denmark.
According to deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan, the document will make the process of obtaining a Danish visa significantly easier.
"The Armenian citizens will be able to stay 90 days over a 180-day period in Denmark and other countries of the Schengen area," Kocharyan said.
"The facilitation targets a number of groups - scientists, NGO representatives, members of delegations. This is a serious step on the road to simplification of visa regime with the European Union."
A bill on the ratification of an agreement on the introduction of a visa-free regime between Armenia and Moldova was submitted to parliament on September 11. Prior to that,the government approved a visa waiver regime for the Japanese citizens starting from September 6.
