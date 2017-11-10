Barev Dzez! Hellomagazine offers 5 reasons to visit Armenia's 'pink city'
November 10, 2017 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Breathtaking panoramas, delicious food, inspiring drinks are all good reasons to visit Yerevan. The publication HELLO.RU provides the most compelling reasons to visit the capital of Armenia, as John Malkovich did a few weeks ago.
"Pink city" with blue birds
The "pink city", as Yerevan is often called, is a city of contrasts, which are manifested, among other things, in its architecture, the article says.
"Historical buildings built with dark stones coexist in Yerevan with relatively fresh buildings of pink tuff, while modern glass business centers rise above the old houses," it says.
From Mother Armenia to Kim Kardashian
"Certainly, there are tourists who come to Armenia to see the homeland of Kim Kardashian's ancestors, but the most valued national hero of Yerevan is certainly French crooner of Armenian origin Charles Aznavour, whose real name is Shahnur Aznavourian. A square in the center of the Armenian capital is named after him, while his house-museum is located near the Cascade. Because of him, Armenians enjoy French music, but they are even more passionate about jazz," the publication says.
Food, Barev Dzez!
In Yerevan, as, perhaps, nowhere else in the world, the food ideally reflects the character of its residents: it is both multifaceted and contrasting, paying tribute to traditions, at the same time engulfing modern gastronomic trends, it adds.
Non-stop toasts:
No Armenian meal can do without drinks, including nonalcoholic and alcoholic ones.
The Armenian coffee, in particular, usually completes the meal, while during eating, Armenians drink wine and brandy.
Beyond the capital
To all those who intend to visit Yerevan, the publication recommends spending at least one day outside the city.
Not far from the capital, a lot of iconic places - the Temple of Garni and Geghard monastery, Lake Sevan, Khor Virap monastery - located somewhere in an hour's drive await travelers.
