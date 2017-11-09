President Sargsyan reiterates Armenia's position on Karabakh
November 9, 2017 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reiterates its commitment to reaching an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, president Serzh Sargsyan said after meeting his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon on Thursday, November 8.
"Armenia's position is based on the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter provisions, which stress the non-use of force and threat of force, territorial integrity of states, equality of rights and the right of peoples to self-determination," Sargsyan said.
At the meeting, the president also stressed the importance of adhering to agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.
"Those agreements are aimed at preventing further escalation, as well as maintaining the ceasefire, reducing tensions in the conflict zone, and taking steps for reviving the negotiation process," he said.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are working to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers by the end of the year.
