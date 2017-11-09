// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Moldova president visits Armenian Genocide memorial

Moldova president visits Armenian Genocide memorial
November 9, 2017 - 18:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moldovan president visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Thursday, November 9 to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims.

Accompanying the president and his wife was Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan.

After putting a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal fire, Dodon toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits, leaving a note in the book of memories.

Also, the Moldovan president planted a fur tree in the Memory park.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

