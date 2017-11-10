Lebanese investors seek to produce household appliances in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanese investors are interested in the production of household appliances in Armenia.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan and AC Holding representatives.

The process of the acquisition of area has come to an end, one of the representatives said, adding that the company is at the same time completing the feasibility study.

According to Karayan, the Armenian government is ready to support the implementation of the project and is always keeping investment programs in the center of its attention.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the benefits that the state aid toolkit offers to investors, as well as other opportunities.