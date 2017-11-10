Lebanese investors seek to produce household appliances in Armenia
November 10, 2017 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lebanese investors are interested in the production of household appliances in Armenia.
The issue was discussed at a meeting of minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan and AC Holding representatives.
The process of the acquisition of area has come to an end, one of the representatives said, adding that the company is at the same time completing the feasibility study.
According to Karayan, the Armenian government is ready to support the implementation of the project and is always keeping investment programs in the center of its attention.
At the meeting, the sides discussed the benefits that the state aid toolkit offers to investors, as well as other opportunities.
Top stories
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State missile barrage targets Syrian army in Al-Mayadeen IS has not given up hopes of restoring its regional caliphate as its remaining jihadist forces struck back against the Syrian army in Al-Mayadeen.
Project for creating an eco-village network in Armenia continues Recently, 51 LED lights were installed in the village of Agarakadzor in Armenia's Areni community of Vayots Dzor province
Armenian Genocide doc gets positive reviews on NYT, LATimes, THR Joe Berlinger's "Intent to Destroy" has received positive reviews from the New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter.
New Armenian airport to be put into operation in May 2018 The airport in the city of Kapan in Armenia's Syunik province will be put into operation in May 2018, Vazgen Saghatelyan said.