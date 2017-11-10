Karabakh conflict discussed at Vienna meeting
November 10, 2017 - 13:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed in Vienna at a special meeting on Thursday, November 9.
In particular, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office met to discuss the issue.
The Austrian Chairmanship has on numerous occasions said that it will focus on the resolution of conflicts in the OSCE area, including the one in Artsakh (Karabakh).
As reported earlier, the Minsk Group co-chairs are currently working to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers by the end of 2017.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
