Karabakh conflict discussed at Vienna meeting

PanARMENIAN.Net - The peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed in Vienna at a special meeting on Thursday, November 9.

In particular, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office met to discuss the issue.

The Austrian Chairmanship has on numerous occasions said that it will focus on the resolution of conflicts in the OSCE area, including the one in Artsakh (Karabakh).

As reported earlier, the Minsk Group co-chairs are currently working to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers by the end of 2017.