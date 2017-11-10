If Israel opens embassy in Yerevan, Armenia says will respond in kind

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will open an embassy in Israel as soon as Israel opens its own in Yerevan, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said in an interview with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

"Our position was very clear: as soon as Israel opens an embassy in Armenia, we will reciprocate and open our own in Israel, Nalbandian said in response to a question about why there are no ambassadors in the two countries.

According to Nalbandian, Yerevan's close relations with Iran and Israel's ties with "any of Armenia's neighbors" do not hinder the development of cooperation between Armenia and Israel.

Also, the foreign policy chief said that Armenia is expecting Israel to recognize the Genocide, adding that the Jewish society is in favor of recognition, as is the parliament.

Nalbandian paid a visit to Israel last week where he met a number of top officials, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Besides, the diplomat visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.