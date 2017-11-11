// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Book about Armenian Genocide missionary published in Denmark

Book about Armenian Genocide missionary published in Denmark
November 11, 2017 - 10:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A book aboutDanish missionary Karen Jeppe known for her work in the Ottoman empire during the Armenian Genocide has recently been published in Denmark, Bogvaegten reports.

Jeppe was described as the "Danish Mother of Armenians" by the Golden Apricot International Film Festival.

The Danish missionary heard a lecture about the Armenians at the age of 26 and decided that she wanted to be a teacher for orphaned Armenian kids.

Jeppe arrived in Urfa where she joined a school-orphanage under the direct supervision of the German clergyman Johannes Lepsius.

She has helped save many Armenians in the early 20th century, also adopting two children herself.

