Armenian marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan's bust opens in Moscow
November 11, 2017 - 11:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The bust of Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Bagramyan (Hovhannes Baghramyan) was opened in Moscow's Victory Museum on Friday, November 10 to celebrate the Armenian military commander's 120th birthday.
The bronze sculpture is installed in the main hall of the museum, which pay tribute to the heroism of peoples during the Great Patriotic War.
The opening ceremony was attended by Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, deputy Russian defense minister Alexander Fomin, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, descendants of Victory Leaders and representatives of the Armenian community of Moscow.
Authored by Ashot Tadevosyan (Tatev) and Misak Melkonyan, the bust is a gift from Armenia to the Russian Federation.
Top stories
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian Air Force strikes militant positions in Idlib the Russian Air Force carried out more than 20 airstrikes on the Idlib Governorate, inflicting heavy damage on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses.
Armenian students create Breedge to help employees find interns Armenian students have created Breedge, a platform for establishing a fast and easy connection between employees and students.
Armenia's Tigran Kirakosyan wins gold at Sambo World Championships Armenia's Tigran Kirakosyan won gold at the Sambo World Championships in Sochi, Russia on Friday, November 10.
Twitter lets users create 50-character display names Some users questioned why Twitter was adding somewhat gimmicky features when it could be working on tackling its more serious issues.