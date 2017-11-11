// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan's bust opens in Moscow

November 11, 2017 - 11:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The bust of Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Bagramyan (Hovhannes Baghramyan) was opened in Moscow's Victory Museum on Friday, November 10 to celebrate the Armenian military commander's 120th birthday.

The bronze sculpture is installed in the main hall of the museum, which pay tribute to the heroism of peoples during the Great Patriotic War.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, deputy Russian defense minister Alexander Fomin, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, descendants of Victory Leaders and representatives of the Armenian community of Moscow.

Authored by Ashot Tadevosyan (Tatev) and Misak Melkonyan, the bust is a gift from Armenia to the Russian Federation.

