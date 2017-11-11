Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm over past week
November 11, 2017 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm on the week of November 5-11.
Around 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period.
Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation along the contact like and protecting their positions.
