Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm over past week

November 11, 2017 - 15:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm on the week of November 5-11.

Around 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period.

Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation along the contact like and protecting their positions.

