Cigarette production grows 15% in Armenia
November 11, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cigarette production grew 15% in Armenia in the first nine months of 2017 against the same period last year.
According to the National Statistical Service, the production increased by 46% when compared to the same period in 2015.
Armenia exports tobacco mainly to Syria, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates
As reported earlier, Armenia has produced more brandy in the first nine months of 2017 than any alcoholic drink.
