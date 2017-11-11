Cigarette production grows 15% in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cigarette production grew 15% in Armenia in the first nine months of 2017 against the same period last year.

According to the National Statistical Service, the production increased by 46% when compared to the same period in 2015.

Armenia exports tobacco mainly to Syria, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates

As reported earlier, Armenia has produced more brandy in the first nine months of 2017 than any alcoholic drink.