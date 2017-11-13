French-Armenian legend Aznavour talks childhood, Russian concerts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour in an interview on Channel One Russia remembered his childhood, the family life and invited everyone to his concerts in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

It turns out that Aznavour's parents spoke Russian when they did not want the children to understand them, while the singer's grandfather was a cook who introduced Russian cuisine in Paris.

"We had a restaurant in Paris called "Caucasus", recalled Aznavour. "I'm the worst critic. If the borsch is not the way my grandfather cooked, then the cook did it wrong."

The artist noted that he eats little, does not drink or smoke, but at the same time his diet contains sugar, salt and fat. "I do everything that is forbidden," he said.

Aznavour also shared the secret of family happiness. He is happily married for 50 years now and is confident that if the husband and wife are different from each other, it's good. "I am energetic, my wife is calm. When I'm freaking out, she is there calm me down."

Aznavour said he is already preparing for his performance and is rehearsing Russian songs in order to please his fans in Russia.

Charles Aznavour will perform in Moscow and St. Petersburg in the spring of 2018.