Armenia extends sympathy to Iran following deadly earthquake
November 13, 2017 - 12:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, November 13 sent a letter of condolenses to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the deadly earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border that left more than 200 people dead.
Sargsyan expressed profound sympathy and support for the Iranian president and the people of the Islamic Republic, wishing patience to the family and friends of those who died and a quick recovery to the injured.
The Armenian foreign ministry said, in turn, that it is deeply saddened by the news on the devastating earthquake.
"Our most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and peoples of both countries," the ministry said.
