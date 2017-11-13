Armenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmaker
November 13, 2017 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Joe Berlinger’s “Intent to Destroy” shows how the history of the Armenian Genocide continues to be disputed and denied more than a century later," Variety reports.
A case in point: He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide and has influenced its key Western ally, the United States, not to do so either.
“I wish I could say that I was so prescient that when I started making the documentary, I would realize how relevant and important it is for today,” Berlinger told Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM. “Ever since our president took office and words like alternative facts and fake news get bandied about, and people just on a daily basis just say what they think is the truth, and just think that if they say it long enough, that it becomes the truth.”
“Intent to Destroy” interweaves the history of the Armenian genocide with a movie being made about it, Terry George’s “The Promise,” released in 2016. Berlinger notes that Hollywood studios tried to make to make a movie about the genocide back in the 1930s, but Turkey made it clear that the industry would be banned from the country were they to proceed. The project was dropped.
Even now, Berlinger notes, “The Promise” was barraged by a flood of negative reviews on the internet even before the movie had been released.
“We are so barraged now with alternative histories, from the Civil War to what is going on in other parts of the world, that I think the lesson of Armenian genocide, the complicity of Western powers after World War I to help an ally sweep the truth under the rug, out of self interest, is a real warning sign of where that can lead, which is where we are today,” Berlinger said. “If I were a young person trolling the internet for the truth, I think it is going to be increasingly difficult to know what the truth is.”
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Man United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan might be about to regain form: MEN Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan's form has plummeted but he might be about to regain it under boss Jose Mourinho.
Syrian army liberates key town in north Hama After rebel fighters fled the area around Douma, the Syrian Army and local forces entered the town and declared their control over it.
Spotify starts selling cosmetics The first entry is a tie-up with Pat McGrath Labs, which is selling a collection exclusively through the music service.
Exotic animals coming to brand-new shopping center in Armenia's capital Attending the opening of the mall on Monday, November 13 were president Serzh Sargsyan and Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan.