Armenia FM, French Senator discuss Karabakh, La Francophonie

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday, November 13 discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with French Senator Christophe-André Frassa.

Meeting in Yerevan, the minister hailed the role that parliaments play in the development of ties between Armenia and France.

The two discussed the 16th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, which will be held in Armenia next year.

Also, the foreign minister presented to the French lawmaker the process of the Karabakh conflict settlement, as well as Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts aimed at reaching a lasting solution.

The process of the organization of La Francophonie conference was recently discussed at a government meeting with prime minister Karen Karapetyan.