VivaCell-MTS brings subscribers closer to friends in Russia, Ukraine

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Monday, November 13 that by activating Viva 2500 tariff plan, subscribers can now use 2500 minutes of on-net airtime also for direct calls to MTS Russia and Vodafone Ukraine, without dialing 77 00.

The offer is available both for prepaid and postpaid new subscribers of the tariff plan, and for those who already have active Viva 2500 bundles.

After the consumption of 2500 minutes of airtime embedded in Viva 2500, the airtime of calls to MTS Russia and Vodafone Ukraine is calculated from the 50 minutes of airtime to other networks included in Viva 2500.

“The new offer introduced by VivaCell-MTS aims to provide broader access to everyday communication of mobile subscribers. By subscribing to Viva 2500 tariff plan, subscribers will now be able to be closer to their friends, colleagues and relatives in Russia and Ukraine,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

The price of calls to indicated destinations after the consumption of the embedded airtime is calculated by tariffs set for the tariff plan.

Viva 2500 also includes 2000MB of Internet and 250 SMS to Armenian GSM networks.