Armenia's Nalbandian, OSCE envoys to discuss Karabakh in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will meet the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow on Tuesday, November 14, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.

The sides will discuss the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to previous reports, the co-chairs are now working to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers by the end of the year.

No exact date has been revealed yet.