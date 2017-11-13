// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Nalbandian, OSCE envoys to discuss Karabakh in Moscow

November 13, 2017 - 16:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will meet the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow on Tuesday, November 14, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.

The sides will discuss the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to previous reports, the co-chairs are now working to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers by the end of the year.

No exact date has been revealed yet.

