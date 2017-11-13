Canadian Armenians pay $20,000 for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's t-shirt at action
November 13, 2017 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canada's Armenian community has collected $530.000 at a Toronto-hostedfundraising auction for the various projects of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
Among the most interesting lots was Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's t-shirt which was sold for $20.000.
400 Canadian Armenians participated in the event which sought to benefit both Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
The fundraising was dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Canada and the 25th anniversary of Armenia Fund's Toronto branch.
Armenia's ambassador to Canada Levon Martirosyan delivered remarks, stressing the Fund's role in the development of Armenia and Artsakh.
