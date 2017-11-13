Exotic animals coming to brand-new shopping center in Armenia's capital
November 13, 2017 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A brand new Exotarium will open at a newly-launched shopping mall in Yerevan, Armenia.
With a 600 sq. m. area, the new exotarium will host unique animals like leopard cats, turtles, a kangaroo to name a few.
The three-storey building of RIO mall, meanwhile, will host some 80 brands and have a parking lot with a capacity of 250 cars, as well as a food court on the third floor.
Attending the opening of the mall on Monday, November 13 were president Serzh Sargsyan and mayor Yerevan Taron Margaryan.
According to a representative of Tashir Group of Companies, the shopping center will create 500 new jobs.
