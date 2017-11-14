Armenian wine and brandy heading to Asian market

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia and Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, 13 local wine, brandy and other alcoholic drinks producing companies are participating in the ProWine China 2017 expo, currently underway in Shanghai.

Armenian wines and brandy are presented in a single pavilion.

The sector is one of the government’s priorities, therefore the participation of companies with export potential has been co-financed by the state.

ProWine China is the largest exhibition in the sector, with 650 companies from 37 countries participating this year and over 12.000 importers and professionals expected to visit the three-day event.

The representatives of both foundations have worked with international buyer organizations and distributors in advance to achieve demand for Armenian produce.

Asia is among Armenian target markets, where Armenian products are competitive due to the combination of millennial-old traditions of winemaking and the latest technology. Today, Armenian wine and brandy are exported to more than 25 countries worldwide.